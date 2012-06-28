* EU uncertainty spurs safety bid * Treasury's 7-year note sale met with comparatively weak demand * Jobless claims rise reflects tepid U.S. labor market By Chris Reese NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with a bid for safe havens proving a mainstay as European Union leaders began a summit divided over how to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. European finance officials worked on urgent steps to ease financial market pressure on Spain and Italy. Rome's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at auction on Thursday. But investors fear the summit will not produce remedies strong enough to calm investors' anxiety about the future of the euro. The EU meeting begins with leaders clearly split. Spain and Italy say emergency steps are needed but Germany has nixed the notion that the euro zone may soon issue common bonds. Germany reiterated on Thursday that it could talk about shared debt management only "at the end of a process toward a genuine fiscal union." Expectations were also low for agreement on other proposals, such as joint banking deposit guarantees or extra powers for the ESM rescue fund. "The market is trading higher on the news we're getting from Europe," said Cary Leahey, economist and managing director at Decision Economics in New York. "Germany continues to drag its feet and that continues to feed demand for safe-haven assets." Treasuries briefly trimmed gains after an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes was met with comparatively slim demand. Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday also had below-average demand. However, the worries over Europe held sway, bolstering Treasuries and knocking U.S. stocks down by over 1 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.62 percent late Wednesday. The "focus will continue to be on each and every European development especially with the two-day EU summit taking place today and tomorrow," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We expect the U.S. Treasury market to remain well supported for the foreseeable future." U.S. Labor Department figures showed new U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week but remained too high to signal labor market improvement. Government data also confirmed the U.S. economy grew only modestly in the first quarter. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul had no discernible market impact.