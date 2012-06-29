(In paragraph 5, specifies bailout loans to Spain would not
have preferential status for repayment)
* EU summit deal deflates safe-haven bid
* U.S. consumer spending flat in May; April revised down
* Spending data to lower Q2 GDP estimates - economists
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as a deal to let euro zone rescue funds be used to
stabilize debt markets and bolster banks damped demand for
safe-haven U.S. government bonds.
Instead, investors turned to riskier assets. Stocks opened
sharply higher on Wall Street.
In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell 23/32, their yields rising to 1.66 percent from 1.55
percent on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell a point.
Their yields rose to 2.76 percent from 2.67 percent on Thursday.
Surprising markets, European Union leaders acted to lower
the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
They also agreed the euro zone's future permanent bailout
fund, the ESM, would be able to recapitalise banks without
increasing a country's budget deficit. In the case of Spain,
bailout loans for its banks would not have preferential status
for repayment.
"EU support for Spain and Italy looks more real today than
it has any time the last three years," said Chris Rupkey,
managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is not a 'buy some time'
fix. It's big."
Goldman Sachs economist Francesco Garzarelli said in a
research note: "We have opened a long position in Italy, Spain
and Ireland 5-year government yields as we think rates will stay
low in Europe and peripheral spreads come in."
Garzarelli said the key element of the EU agreement was that
policymakers "established that the link between sovereign and
bank balance sheets needs to be broken.
"Understandably, it will take time to build the new
institutions to allow this to happen," he said.
SUPREME COURT LET MARKETS 'DODGE A BULLET'
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on health care legislation
overhaul on Thursday, lifting uncertainty about that issue,
could aid the economy and risk markets, Rupkey said.
"The market dodged a bullet with yesterday's Supreme Court
ruling," he said. "It did not become clear until after the
moment passed, but to have thrown out the Affordable Healthcare
Act after two years of preparation and movement toward its
enactment could have been chaos, something like the House of
Representatives voting down the TARP legislation by a vote of
228 to 205 on September 29, 2008 which crashed the Dow
industrials by 777 points for a 7 percent loss on the day.
"This Yes vote for health care reform may have saved the
(stock) market from a big loss yesterday," he said.
WEAK U.S. DATA
The selloff in Treasuries occurred despite U.S. data showing
that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May and rose just 0.1
percent adjusted for inflation. April's initially reported 0.3
percent rise in personal consumption expenditures was also
revised down to a slight 0.1 percent increase.
Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said the
data would probably pull second-quarter GDP estimates down "a
big fraction" of a percentage point.
"More importantly, perceptions of the underlying trend in
consumer spending, something already seen as precarious, will
become shakier still, calling into question all forecasts
pointing to a third-quarter growth reacceleration," he said.
"Fed doves will be extremely distressed by the developing
link between immediate employment slowing and immediate
consumption slowing, bringing the QE3 option to center stage,
unless there is surprising new strength in jobs," Ellis said.
Goldman Sachs economists said second-quarter GDP was now
"tracking" at 1.6 percent and noted core personal consumption
expenditure inflation was lower than expected in May.
