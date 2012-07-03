* Investors cash in on Monday's manufacturing-driven gains * Volume thin ahead of early close for Independence Day * Yields range bound since early June By Chris Reese NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits from gains on Monday that came on the back of a surprisingly weak June report on U.S. manufacturing activity. Trade volume was thin with the Treasuries market scheduled to close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday, when the market will be closed. The darkening U.S. economic outlook and the raging euro zone debt crisis have been holding yields at historically low levels, with rates trading in a well-defined range since early June. "We are simply stuck at these low yields and will hold at these low yields for, we suspect, several months to come though the increased risk is further weakness which tips the scales to the yield lows of a few weeks ago," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have been trading in a range of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent since early June, after yields hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1. Bonds extended losses slightly on Tuesday after the government reported new orders for U.S. factory goods rose by more than expected in May. Yields fell on Monday after data showing U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years. Monday's factory numbers stirred fears of another recession and raised expectations the Federal Reserve will eventually embark on another round of asset purchases, known as QE3, in an effort to stimulate the economy. Investors are looking ahead to U.S. employment data on Friday for a further indication as to the state of the economy. The U.S. economy is expected to have created 90,000 jobs in June, according to a Reuters survey, up from 69,000 in May. Riskier sovereign debt markets breathed a sigh of relief last week when European leaders agreed to a more flexible use of euro zone rescue funds, surpassing market expectations. But the lack of details, concerns about whether the size of the fund was big enough for its new role, and Finnish and Dutch opposition limited the benefit of the deal for riskier assets. The Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund buying bonds in secondary markets.