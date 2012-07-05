By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after China and the European Central Bank surprised markets with interest rate cuts that were more aggressive than expected, raising concerns that the global economy may be slowing more than expected. Prices temporarily pared gains after U.S. data showed private-sector hiring in June was stronger than forecast. China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in two months, while the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.75 percent and lowered its deposit rate, which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25 percent. "The China cut was a surprise, as was for many the deposit rate cut by the ECB," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The market is trying to figure out whether things are worse than they thought, or whether we are going to get continued stimulus and improved performance in risk assets," Vogel said. Treasuries temporarily pared price gains and yields hit session highs after the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in June, topping economists' expectations of 105,000 jobs. This selloff faded, however, as traders looked further into the data and saw that most of the surprise growth was related to small companies in the service industry, Vogel said. Investors are now focused on the government's comprehensive payroll report that will be released on Friday. It is expected to show that employers added 90,000 jobs in June, according to the median of 77 economists polled by Reuters. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.61 percent. The yields fell to a session low of 1.58 percent after the China rate cut.