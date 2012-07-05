By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday after China and the European Central Bank surprised
markets with interest rate cuts that were more aggressive than
expected, raising concerns that the global economy may be
slowing more than expected.
Prices temporarily pared gains after U.S. data showed
private-sector hiring in June was stronger than forecast.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time
in two months, while the European Central Bank cut interest
rates to a record low 0.75 percent and lowered its deposit rate,
which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25
percent.
"The China cut was a surprise, as was for many the deposit
rate cut by the ECB," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The market is trying to figure out whether things are worse
than they thought, or whether we are going to get continued
stimulus and improved performance in risk assets," Vogel said.
Treasuries temporarily pared price gains and yields hit
session highs after the ADP National Employment Report showed
that U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in June, topping
economists' expectations of 105,000 jobs.
This selloff faded, however, as traders looked further into
the data and saw that most of the surprise growth was related to
small companies in the service industry, Vogel said.
Investors are now focused on the government's comprehensive
payroll report that will be released on Friday. It is expected
to show that employers added 90,000 jobs in June, according to
the median of 77 economists polled by Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.61 percent. The yields fell to a session low of
1.58 percent after the China rate cut.