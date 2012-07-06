By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday and benchmark 10-year note yields hit their lowest levels
in four days after data showed that U.S. employers added fewer
jobs in June than traders had expected.
U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, the Labor
Department said on Friday, below the 90,000 consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll of economists. Some traders' expectations had
been even higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing
other jobs data on Thursday that were better than expected.
The number was "modestly weaker," than expectations, said
James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Gains were limited, however, by relatively modest
expectations before the data was released, he said.
"Everyone was cautious, there was a higher probability of
this being a weak number than a strong number, so everyone was
kind of positioned for that," Newman said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 1.57 percent, their lowest levels since Monday,
and down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds increased 26/32 in price to
yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday.