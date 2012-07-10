* Europe, U.S. economic concerns curb market decline
* Three-year note sale seen fetching solid demand
* Fed's Bullard says policy appropriate for now
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. government debt prices
dipped on Tuesday as traders reduced their bond holdings in
preparation for an upcoming $32 billion auction of three-year
notes.
The early market decline was limited, with nagging concerns
about Europe's fiscal woes and a slowing U.S. economy keeping
Treasury yields hovering near their historic lows.
European politicians and policy-makers have not convinced
investors they have a comprehensive plan to contain their debt
situation that could spiral into a global crisis, analysts said.
Still the absence of negative news from Europe helped
stabilize stock markets and the euro on Tuesday, curbing safe
haven bids for U.S. government debt, they said.
"From a risk perspective, we stepped back from the ledge
here," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with ISI Group in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 2/32 in price at 102-3/32 with a yield of 1.52 percent, up
0.7 basis point from Monday's close.
The 10-year yield is about 8 basis points above the level
set on June 1, which was the lowest going back to the early
1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters.
On below-average trading volume, the 30-year bond
was 4/32 lower at 107-21/32, yielding 2.63 percent,
up 0.6 basis point from late on Monday.
Meanwhile, last Friday's weaker-than-expected non-farm
payrolls report and recent comments from Federal Reserve
officials have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank
may be ready to embark on a third round of large scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3.
"We are seeing more Fed officials saying QE3 is making
sense," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Three top Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday laid the
groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, saying the U.S.
recovery was weak and unemployment far too high.
On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the
euro zone debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United
States and China are worrisome but U.S. monetary policy is
correct as it stands. Bullard, who is not a voting member of the
Fed's policy-setting group this year, was speaking at a forum in
London.
In the current climate of rock-bottom rates, investor
appetite for Treasuries has remained sturdy. This should provide
support for this week's $66 billion in combined coupon-bearing
supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.
"They will probably go well, but there is no guarantee,"
Shipley said. "The last set of auctions didn't go so well."
In "when-issued" trading, traders expect the three-year note
issue that comes due in July 2015 to sell at a
yield of 0.3620 percent. This was below the high yield of 0.387
percent cleared at the June auction.
The Treasury will announce the three-year note auction
results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).