* Europe, economic concerns offset pre-auction moves * Three-year note sale seen fetching solid demand * Fed's Bullard says policy appropriate for now By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. government debt prices w ere little changed on Tuesday as s afe haven b ids on nagging concerns about Europe's fiscal woes and a slowing U.S. economy offset dealers paring their bond holdings ahead of a $32 billion thre e-year note auct ion. The Treasuries market bounced in a tight trading range after gaining the previous three sessions, with y ields hovering near their historic lows. "We pulled back here because of supply, but at the end of the day, Europe still rules the roost," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. European politicians and policy-makers have not convinced investors they have a comprehensive plan to contain their debt situation that could spiral into a global crisis, analysts said. Still , news that euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to give Spain an extra year until 2014 to meet its deficit reduction targets he lped stabilize stock markets and the euro, c u rbing safe haven bids for U.S. government debt, they said. [ID :nL6E8IA31V] Hopes Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund also reduced some investor anxiety. "From a risk perspective, we stepped back from the ledge here," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with ISI Group in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 1/32 in price at 102-3/32 with a yield of 1.52 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Monday's close. The 10-year yield is about 8 basis points above the level set on June 1, which was the lowest going back to the early 1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters. On below-average trading volume, the 30-year bond was 3/32 lower at 107-22/32, yielding 2.63 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on Monday. Meanwhile, last Friday's weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls report and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank may be ready to embark on a third round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3. "We are seeing more Fed officials saying QE3 is making sense," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Three top Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday laid the groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, saying the U.S. recovery was weak and unemployment far too high. On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the euro zone debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United States and China are worrisome but U.S. monetary policy is correct as it stands. Bullard, who is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting group this year, was speaking at a forum in London. In the current climate of rock-bottom rates, investor appetite for Treasuries has remained sturdy. This should provide support for this week's $66 billion in combined coupon-bearing supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said. C ompared with Treasuries, German, Japanese and Swiss government debt are expensive safehaven alternatives. T he yield on Sw iss 10-year de bt < CH10YT=RR> is nearly 1 percentage point lower than its Treasuries counterpart. "Globally we are still cheap," BMO's Graham said. Nevertheless, some analysts cautioned the low yields on the new Treasuries have not enticed aggressive bids from investors who are seeking income. "They will probably go well, but there is no guarantee," Shipley said of the upcoming three-year auction. "The last set of auctions didn't go so well." In "when-issued" trading, traders expect the three-year note issue that comes due in July 2015 to sell at a yield of 0. 3630 pe rcent. This was below the high yield of 0.387 percent cleared at the June auction. The Treasury will announce the three-year note auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).