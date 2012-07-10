BRIEF-Blackstone says has held its final close on its fifth european opportunistic real estate fund
* Blackstone says it has held its final close on its fifth european opportunistic real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe V
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned flat early Tuesday, paring earlier losses in choppy trading, as nagging worries about Europe's debt crisis and a slowing global economy offset selling linked to an upcoming three-year note auction.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last 102-5/32 in price, little changed on the day after falling 6/32 earlier.
The 10-year yield was 1.51 percent, unchanged from late on Monday after rising to 1.53 percent earlier.
* Blackstone says it has held its final close on its fifth european opportunistic real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe V
TALLINN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The European Central Bank kept its money taps wide open on Thursday but dropped a reference to possible interest rate cuts, an unexpectedly hawkish move as euro zone growth accelerates.