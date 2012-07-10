NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned flat early Tuesday, paring earlier losses in choppy trading, as nagging worries about Europe's debt crisis and a slowing global economy offset selling linked to an upcoming three-year note auction.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last 102-5/32 in price, little changed on the day after falling 6/32 earlier.

The 10-year yield was 1.51 percent, unchanged from late on Monday after rising to 1.53 percent earlier.