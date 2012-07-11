* Europe, growth worries offset pre-auction moves
* Reopened 10-year debt on track for record low yield
* Traders look to FOMC minutes for hints of QE3
* U.S. Fed purchases $4.77 bln longer-dated debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices
were firm on Wednesday as worries about the European debt crisis
and a slowing U.S. economy pinned benchmark yields near 5-1/2
week lows ahead of an auction of 10-year notes.
The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $21
billion of a 10-year notes originally issued in May. The
reopening, part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing
supply, is on track to fetch a yield that would be a record low
for a 10-year auction.
Investors typically reduce their bond holdings ahead of an
auction to make room for new supply, but lingering anxiety about
Europe's fiscal problems and a sluggish U.S. economy has made
them reluctant to part with their safe-haven positions in bonds.
"The economic data have not been very good, and Europe just
keeps on putting on bandages," said Brian Rehling, senior
fixed-income strategist with Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis,
Missouri.
"Some people seem to be willing to hide out in Treasuries,"
he said. "The question is whether they are willing to do it
long-term because it will become pretty painful at these low
yields."
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes
were unchanged in price at 102-8/32, bouncing in a tight 8/32
range. The 10-year yield was last 1.50 percent, 6 basis points
higher than a roughly 200-year low 1.44 percent set on June 1.
The 30-year bond was unchanged at 108-8/32 with
a yield of 2.60 percent, 9 basis points above record low
recorded on June 1.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect the reopened
10-year note to sell at a yield of 1.511 percent. This is below
the 1.622 percent yield that was the record low at a 10-year
auction set in June, according to U.S. Treasury data.
The U.S. Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results
shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
With fears of a recession spreading in Europe and slowing
growth in the United States and China, traders have raised
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon embark on a third
round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, to stimulate
the U.S. economy.
Traders will search for clues in the minutes on the Fed's
June 19-20 policy meeting on whether the U.S. central bank is
prepared to make such a move.
Two days ago, three top Fed officials laid the groundwork
for a third round of bond purchases, citing the anemic U.S.
recovery and persistently high unemployment.
But some analysts said recent data is not weak enough to
result in more stimulus from the Fed.
"The data have not reached that bar yet. We don't think it
will do anything soon," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate
strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Amid speculation on QE3, the Fed continues to buy
longer-dated Treasuries for Operation Twist, which is intended
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
It purchased $4.77 billion in U.S. government debt due in
July 2018 to June 2019.