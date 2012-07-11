By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields fell to near-record lows on Wednesday after a
$21 billion sale of new notes saw huge demand from investors
that buy directly from the government.
So-called direct bidders, which can include large asset
managers or other investors that can buy directly from the
Treasury, took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, squeezing out
dealers that took a record low 14.1 percent of the sale.
Investors were paid the lowest auction yield on record at a
high yield of 1.46 percent. This is more than 4 basis points
lower than where the notes had traded before the sale.
"Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab
for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Some investors that take large positions prefer to purchase
during auctions so that they are not required to reveal
positions to dealers that intermediate trades.
The purchases can also have less impact on Treasuries
prices, which can be subject to increased volatility from large
positions.
Ten-year Treasuries yields initially fell as low
as 1.45 percent, only marginally higher than a 200-year low set
on June 1 of 1.44 percent. They later retreated and last traded
at 1.50 percent.