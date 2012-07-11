By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 11
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to near-record lows
on Wednesday after a $21 billion sale of new notes saw huge
demand from investors that buy directly from the government.
The unexpectedly strong sale priced at a record auction low
yield of 1.46 percent, indicating strong demand for U.S.
government bonds because of their status as a safe-haven
investment in spite of the low returns.
Wednesday's strong auction may unsettle buyers heading into
a 30-year bond auction on Thursday, analysts said.
Dealers were squeezed out of the sale by so-called direct
bidders, which can include large asset managers or other
investors that buy directly from the Treasury.
These buyers took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, while
dealers bought a record low 14.1 percent. The notes priced more
than 4 basis points lower than where they traded before the
auction.
"The bond auction tomorrow might be more problematic because
the dealers are going to be more reluctant to participate," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
Ten-year notes traded as low as 1.45 percent,
only one basis point higher than their record low, immediately
after the auction. They then bounced back to around the 1.50
percent level where they traded before the sale.
Thirty-year bonds last traded with yields of
2.59 percent, after falling as low as 2.56 percent after the
auction. The notes are trading only marginally higher than
record low yields of 2.51 percent set on June 1.
Treasuries showed little reaction to the release of the
minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, in which Fed
officials indicated that the central bank is open to new easing
if the economy weakens further.
Some policymakers, however, expressed worry that further
bond buying could have negative effects on the Treasury market.
The Fed's two rounds of bond purchases and the Operation
Twist program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding
the purchases with sales of short-term notes, have reduced
liquidity in the market, according to some analysts.
That drop in liquidity may be one factor behind the large
purchases on Wednesday's auction, said Gilhooly.
"I think this type of auction is an indication that things
are getting a little bit thinner, liquidity is not as good as it
was and maybe participation is going to start to suffer in the
auction process," he said.
Some investors use Treasury acutions as an opportunity to
take large positions that may otherwise have a large impact on
trade prices.
Auctions can also be attractive as it allows investors to
trade without revealing positions to dealers that intermediate
trades.
Anxiety about Europe's fiscal problems has also driven
demand for U.S. debt as investors seek alternatives to euro-zone
countries on concerns about the region's currency and the
potential for further contagion in the area.
"Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab
for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.