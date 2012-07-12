NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Thursday following solid demand in an auction of $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds, which brought a record low auction yield.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 24/32 higher in price to yield 2.58 percent, down from 2.61 percent late Wednesday. The bonds had been trading 16/32 higher in price just prior to the auction.