BRIEF-Hilton prices secondary offering
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. government debt prices were little changed early Friday after data on producer prices suggested U.S. inflation has not slowed as much as expected but the underlying trend remains tame.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 for a yield of 1.49 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday's close.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield spread between the 10-year note and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, held steady at 2.08 percentage points.
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields pared gains on Thursday, in line with German bonds, after the European Central Bank reduced its inflation forecast to reflect lower oil prices.