BRIEF-Hilton prices secondary offering
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels early Friday after a report from Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly weakened in early July, supporting the view of a possible slowdown in retail spending.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price at 102-6/32, yielding 1.51 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday.
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields pared gains on Thursday, in line with German bonds, after the European Central Bank reduced its inflation forecast to reflect lower oil prices.