GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-month low, stocks, oil retreat as caution reigns
* Asia ex-Japan stocks subdued, Nikkei stumbles on stronger yen
NEW YORK, July 16 The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes matched its historic low on Monday after a disappointing report on domestic retail sales stoked worries about a floundering economy that would need more help from the Federal Reserve.
The 10-year note yield last traded at 1.445 percent, down 4.6 percent from late on Friday. It touched 1.442 percent earlier, matching the level set on June 1, which was the lowest going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks subdued, Nikkei stumbles on stronger yen
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese