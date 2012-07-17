NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. Treasury prices held
steady at lower levels early Tuesday after data on domestic
consumer prices matched analyst forecasts, reinforcing the
notion inflation will stay tame as economic growth remains
sluggish.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32
at 102-12/32 in price, yielding 1.490 percent. Shortly before
the release the June consumer price index, they were down 5/32
with a 1.489 percent yield.
The l0-year breakeven rate, which gauges traders' long-term
inflation expectations, held steady at 2.14 percentage points
after the CPI data.
The Labor Department said the CPI, the government's broadest
inflation measure, was unchanged in June from May. The CPI core
rate that factors out volatile food and energy prices rose 0.2
percent last month.