* Traders turn to Bernanke for clues on QE3
* Chatter Fed might cut interest on excess reserves
* Benchmark yields step up from historic lows
* CPI, industrial data confirm sluggish economic view
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. government debt prices
fell on Tuesday as traders pared their bond bets, awaiting
possible signs from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
whether the central bank would soon respond to more evidence of
a slowing U.S. economy.
The pullback of bullish positions was also fueled by a
decline in borrowing costs for Spain, Italy and other heavily
indebted euro zone nations, analysts said.
The modest market weakness pushed Treasury yields above
record lows.
"People are going back to more neutral positions in
Treasuries. Some of the bullish bets are being taken off before
Bernanke," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New
York.
Bernanke is scheduled to deliver his semiannual testimony
about the economy before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m.
(1400 GMT). He will appear before the House Financial Services
Committee on Wednesday.
Traders have ratcheted up their expectations of a third
round of large scale bond purchases from the Fed, nicknamed QE3,
after a spate of disappointing U.S. economic data.
In recent days, there has been speculation on whether the
Fed might consider cutting the interest it pays banks on the
excess reserves they deposit at the Fed after the European
Central Bank dropped its similar rate last week to zero.
Lowering the interest on excess reserve (IOER) is seen as a
tool to encourage the banks to lend more or to invest in
higher-yielding securities.
Some analysts are skeptical whether the Fed would make such
a move because it could disrupt the short-term funding market,
which has been struggling due to the Fed's near-zero rate policy
it adopted back in December 2008.
"It's something you can't replicate here. You have a
different market structure," Credit Agricole's Keeble said.
There were more signs the euro zone debt crisis and high
U.S. employment are dragging on the economy.
Slowing U.S. demand left consumer prices unchanged in June,
while industrial output rose a tad more than expected last month
but the May figure was sharply downgraded.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 8/32 in price at 102-10/32 for a yield of 1.496 percent, up
2.5 basis points from late on Monday.
The 10-year yield is still close to its historic low of
1.442 percent, which was the lowest level dating back to the
early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.