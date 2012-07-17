* Fed's Bernanke gives away little on stimulus plans * Bernanke quells chatter on rate-cut on reserves * Benchmark yields move up from historic lows * CPI, industrial data confirm sluggish economic view By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to respond to a slowing U.S. economy but gave few details on future Fed actions. The absence of fresh clues when the Fed might embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as quantitative easing or QE3, disappointed traders who had earlier piled on bullish bond positions, analysts and investors said. "The bond market is reading into this that the Fed is not ready do more yet," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. "But he is laying the groundwork for more stimulus. The economic foundation is weakening. The risk is very high." Prior to the start of Bernanke's two-day semiannual testimony on the economy before Congress, Treasury yields inched up from historic lows as traders reduced some safe-haven bond holdings in reaction to a decline in borrowing costs for Spain, Italy and other heavily indebted euro zone nations. Bond losses were curbed by weakness in stock markets where investors were more disappointed by the lack of stimulus details from Bernanke. "Reflecting its concerns about the slow pace of progress in reducing unemployment and the downside risks to economic growth, the committee made clear at its June meeting that it is prepared to take further action," Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee. He is scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. In addition to no fresh insights into Fed's plan for QE3, Bernanke made no mention of whether the central bank is considering the lowering of interest paid to banks on their excess reserves deposited with the Fed. Traders had expected the Fed might follow the European Central Bank which lowered its similar rate last week to zero in a bid to stimulate banks to lend and/or to buy riskier investments. Short-dated Treasuries, which had risen in recent days on hopes the Fed would lower the interest on excess reserves, fell while the two-year note yield rose to 0.238 percent. Some analysts were skeptical whether the Fed would make such a move because it could disrupt the short-term funding market, which has been struggling due to the Fed's near-zero rate policy it adopted back in December 2008. "It's something you can't replicate here. You have a different market structure," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price at 102-11/32 for a yield of 1.491 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield is still close to its historic low of 1.442 percent, which was the lowest level dating back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters. Five-year note yields were 0.602 percent, up from a record low of 0.579 percent set on Monday, while the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points at 2.587 percent. Treasury yields will unlikely stray far from these rock bottom levels as long as the euro zone debt crisis and high U.S. employment continue to hurt the economy. "With yields so low, that's a vote on (weak) growth," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management at Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets. Slowing U.S. demand left consumer prices unchanged in June, while industrial output rose a tad more than expected last month but the May figure was sharply downgraded. On the other hand, the housing sector, which has struggled since the market bust five years ago, has shown signs of stabilizing. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index on home builder sentiment rose to 35, its highest level since March 2007. This outlook of slowing U.S. growth held down traders' inflation expectations. The 10-year break-even rate, or the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.13 percentage points after rising to 2.14 points earlier.