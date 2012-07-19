NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. government debt prices
trimmed losses early Thursday after data showed first-time
filings for unemployment benefits rose more-than-expected in the
latest week, supporting the notion of a decelerating domestic
job growth.
The Labor Department said jobless claims rose to 386,000
last week, up from an upwardly revised 352,000 the prior week.
Analysts had expected claims rising to 365,000.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
down 4/32 in price at 102-6/32 for a yield of 1.508 percent, up
1.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Prior to the release of the jobless data, the 10-year note
was down 6/32 in price with a 1.516 percent.