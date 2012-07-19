NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses early Thursday after weaker-than-expected figures on existing home sales and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 1/32 in price at 102-8/32 with a yield of 1.499 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday.

Prior to the reports on home sales and regional business activity, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in price with a yield of 1.516 percent.