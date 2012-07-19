NEW YORK, July 19 Prices on longer-dated U.S.
government debt turned lower midday Thursday, erasing modest
gains, as a further rise in the U.S. stock market reduced the
safe-haven bids for bonds.
Longer-dated Treasuries prices were steady to higher in
reaction to disappointing data on housing and regional business
activity, which lifted expectations of further monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
2/32 lower at 102-9/32, yielding 1.501 percent, up 0.8 basis
point from late on Wednesday.
The three major Wall Street indexes were higher with the
Standard & Poor's 500 up 0.43 percent.