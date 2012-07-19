NEW YORK, July 19 Longer-dated U.S. government
debt prices extended earlier losses on Thursday afternoon after
the latest 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities issue
fetched a less negative yield than expected as demand fell from
a previous auction.
The Treasury Department sold $15 billion worth of 10-year
TIPS due in July 2022 at a yield of minus-0.637 percent. This is
a record negative yield at a 10-year TIPS auction, but traders
had expected the yield would come in even lower.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall bidding at the
auction, came in at 2.62, down from a robust 3.01 at the 10-year
TIPS auction in May.
On the open market, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 6/32 in price at 102-5/32, yielding 1.513
percent, up nearly 2 basis points from Wednesday's close.