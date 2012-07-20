* Greece worries rekindle safe-haven bid for bonds
* Two-year yield hovers at 5-1/2-month lows
* Fed to sell $7 billion to $8 billion in short-dated debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday as renewed worries about the euro zone's fiscal
troubles fed safe-haven bids for bonds, nudging their yields
near historic lows.
Asked if Greece could stay in the euro, a German newspaper
report quoted a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union in
the German coalition government as saying euro zone countries
should comply with agreed reforms or leave the currency bloc.
The comment stoked worries about Greece's ability to obtain more
financial aid if it seeks to renegotiate the bailout agreed
earlier this year.
The European Central Bank said on Friday Greek government
bonds will be ineligible for banks to use as collateral to
borrow from the ECB from July 25.
Nervousness about Greece resulted in selling of the euro and
selling in Spanish and Italian debt, which in turn caused a wave
of buying in Treasuries, German Bunds and other low-risk assets.
Spanish 10-year government yield rose above 7
percent, a threshold which is seen as unsustainable for the euro
zone's fourth-biggest economy.
Adding to demand for Treasuries was nagging concern about a
slowing U.S. economy, which may warrant further monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve, traders and analysts said.
"The economic data continue to disappoint," said Thomas
Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
This week's data on flagging consumer spending and business
activity led several Wall Street firms to downgrade their
already weak outlook on U.S. gross domestic product growth in
the second and third quarters.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged the deceleration in
economic growth at his semiannual testimony before Congress this
week. He said the U.S. central bank is prepared to act if the
economy deteriorates further but was short on details.
Traders have been betting the Fed would embark on a third
round of large-scale bond purchases, known as QE3 and/or would
lower the interest it pays banks on their excess reserves. Both
moves are seen as among tools the Fed has left to stimulate the
economy.
Speculation on a possible cut in the interest rate on excess
reserves has pushed the two-year Treasury yield to its lowest
level since late January.
The two-year note yield was at 0.218 percent on
Friday, unchanged on the day and about 2 basis points lower on
the week.
Analysts and traders noted a drop in trading volume from
Thursday and the moves so far were driven by program trades.
"The volume is not great. It seems to be related to small
algorithmic trades," Mitsubishi's Roth said.
Among longer maturities, benchmark 10-year notes
were trading up 11/32 in price at 102-16/32. The 10-year yield
was 1.472 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday and
within striking distance of a historic low of 1.44 percent set
on June 1.
The 30-year bond was up more than 1 point at
109-3/32, yielding 2.561 percent, down 5 basis points from
Thursday's close. The 30-year yield is on track to decline for a
fourth straight week, which would match a streak last seen in
August 2011.
Meanwhile, the Fed is scheduled to sell $7 billion to $8
billion in Treasuries that mature in Sept 2014 to April 2015.