By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday ahead of the first of $99 billion in new debt sales planned for this week, and after a ratings outlook change on Germany raised concerns over that the stronger euro zone countries will need to foot the bill for weaker nations in the region. The Treasury is expected to see solid demand for $35 billion in new two-year notes on Tuesday, followed by a sale of $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. Yields often rise ahead of new debt issuance as dealers hedge for the new supply. U.S. bond yields also rose in sympathy with German bunds, after Moody's Investors Service late on Monday changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as fallout from Europe's debt crisis cast a shadow over the euro zone's top-rated countries. "The bund got some pressure because of the outlook change and I think that may have put a little pressure on Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. The rating agency cited an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector shocks ... that policymakers could only contain at a very high cost." It also warned that Germany and other countries rated 'Aaa' might have to increase support for troubled states such as Spain and Italy that are struggling to finance their deficits. U.S bond yields hit session highs on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. manufacturing this month expanded at its slowest pace since late 2010, roughly in line with expectations. Bond yields have been bid down in recent weeks amid growing investors fears that the U.S. economy is slowing at a faster pace, increasing the chances that the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus to try to boost growth. Fears over further contagion from the troubled euro zone is expected to keep a strong bid for U.S. bonds, even as they trade near record low yields. "These are hot commodities, there is demand, I don't see why that should change," said Brien. Benchmark 10-year notes yields rose to 1.46 percent on Tuesday, up from a record low of 1.3977 reached on Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 25/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, up from a record low 2.4766 percent also reached on Monday. Spain's debt yields also continued to hit new highs on Tuesday as concerns grew that the country will need a full bailout on top of an already approved rescue deal for its banks. Greece's international lenders also return to Athens on Tuesday to decide whether to keep the country on its 130 billion euro life support line.