By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasuries were mainly flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier price losses, as rising European sovereign debt yields reinforced concerns over the euro zone and ahead of the first of $99 billion in new U.S. debt sales planned for this week. Italy's benchmark stock market dropped to the lowest level since the launch of the euro zone on Tuesday, and the country's debt yields also jumped. Spain's debt yields also continued to hit new highs as concerns grew that the country will need a full bailout on top of an already approved rescue deal for its banks. Disappointing economic data reinforced negative sentiment, as investors increase bets that the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus to try to offset the economic slowdown. "Markets don't really care about good economic data, but they do care about bad economic data because it reinforces the pessimism that you are seeing in the sovereign markets in Europe," said Eric Green, chief economist and head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities in New York. U.S. bond yields retraced off their earlier highs after the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index declined to its lowest level since April 2009, with a large drop in manufacturing shipments and new orders. "The Richmond Fed is just catching up to the other the surveys, which had already shown a much more pronounced weakening of the underlying fundamentals," said Green. Investors are now waiting for the release on Friday of U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter, which is expected to show growth at a slower pace of 1.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 74 economists polled by Reuters. U.S bond yields hit session highs earlier on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. manufacturing this month expanded at the slowest pace since late 2010, roughly in line with expectations. Yields had also risen earlier as the yield on German bunds, another traditional safe haven, increased after Moody's Investors Service late on Monday changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as fallout from Europe's debt crisis cast a shadow over the euro zone's top-rated countries. "The bund got some pressure because of the outlook change, and I think that may have put a little pressure on Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. The rating agency cited an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector shocks ... that policymakers could only contain at a very high cost." It also warned that Germany and other countries rated Aaa might have to increase support for troubled states such as Spain and Italy that are struggling to finance their deficits. Fears over Europe are likely to help the Treasury sell $35 billion in new two-year notes later on Tuesday, which will be followed by a sale of $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. "These are hot commodities, there is demand, I don't see why that should change," said Brien. Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.43 percent on Tuesday, just 3 basis points above a record low of 1.3977 percent reached on Monday. Thirty-year bonds were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.50 percent, up from a record low 2.4766 percent also reached on Monday.