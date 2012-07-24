US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Thursday's events in focus
June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt traded steady at higher price levels on Tuesday in the wake of an auction of $35 billion of two-year notes, as fears over the outcome of Europe's debt crisis fueled more safe-haven buying.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.401 percent, down from 1.438 percent on Monday, when benchmark yields touched a record low of 1.398 percent.
June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
LONDON, June 7 A smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular drove European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.