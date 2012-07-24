NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt traded steady at higher price levels on Tuesday in the wake of an auction of $35 billion of two-year notes, as fears over the outcome of Europe's debt crisis fueled more safe-haven buying.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.401 percent, down from 1.438 percent on Monday, when benchmark yields touched a record low of 1.398 percent.