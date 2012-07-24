US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Thursday's events in focus
June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields touched a fresh record low on Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were trading a point higher in price as fears over the outcome of Europe's debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
Ten-year notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.394 percent, which was a record low and down from 1.438 percent late Monday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading a point higher in price to yield 2.463 percent after touching a record low 2.461 percent. Bonds finished on Monday yielding near 2.509 percent.
LONDON, June 7 A smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular drove European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.