NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields touched a fresh record low on Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were trading a point higher in price as fears over the outcome of Europe's debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.

Ten-year notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.394 percent, which was a record low and down from 1.438 percent late Monday.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading a point higher in price to yield 2.463 percent after touching a record low 2.461 percent. Bonds finished on Monday yielding near 2.509 percent.