By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasuries yields rose from record lows on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, reducing demand for the safe-haven bonds. "Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough," Draghi said at an investment conference in London. Draghi added that tackling high sovereign borrowing costs comes within the central bank's mandate, his boldest comments to date, suggesting that the ECB is ready to defend Italy and Spain whose borrowing costs have spiraled to unsustainable levels. "The way that that's being read is that they might start large-scale asset purchases and loosen collateral requirements, some of the measures that the ECB has been reluctant to participate in, in the past," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Treasuries extended price losses and yields hit session highs after data showed that manufacturing orders rose in June, though new orders for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell, pointing to a slowdown in factory activity. "The headline durable orders were good, though we question whether it's sustainable given that orders were down a lot," said Jersey. Data also showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.43 percent, up from 1.40 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 18/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, up from a record low of 2.4426 percent set in overnight trading. The Treasury will sell $29 billion in new seven-year notes on Thursday, the final sale of $99 billion in new coupon debt this week.