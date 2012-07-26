By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasuries yields rose from record lows on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, reducing demand for safe-haven government bonds. "Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough," Draghi said at an investment conference in London. Draghi said that tackling high sovereign borrowing costs comes within the central bank's mandate, his boldest comments to date, suggesting that the ECB is ready to defend Italy and Spain, whose borrowing costs have spiraled to levels considered unsustainable. "The way that that's being read is that they might start large-scale asset purchases and loosen collateral requirements, some of the measures that the ECB has been reluctant to participate in, in the past," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Treasuries extended price losses and yields hit session highs after the U.S. Commerce Department reported that orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose in June, though new orders excluding transportation fell, pointing to a slowdown in factory activity. "The headline durable orders were good, though we question whether it's sustainable given that orders were down a lot," said Jersey. Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low. Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, at which the central bank is expected to indicate whether it will launch a third round of quantitative easing to try to stimulate an increasingly sluggish recovery. "People are looking for some version of QE, I think there's a high expectation," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. Many also expect the Fed to extend its guidance that it will hold rates at record lows for longer than previously stated, likely through 2015. "The thing catching more wind is the expectation of the extension of easier language for longer. People think that will help support the front end of the market going in to next week," Tucci said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.43 percent, up from 1.40 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, up from a record low of 2.4426 percent set in overnight trading. The Treasury will sell $29 billion in new seven-year notes on Thursday, the final sale of $99 billion in new coupon debt this week.