* Draghi says ECB will do "whatever it takes" * Durable goods orders rise in June * Seven-year note sells at record low yield By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasuries yields rose from record lows on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, reducing demand for safe-haven government bonds. Draghi said that tackling high sovereign borrowing costs comes within the central bank's mandate, his boldest comments to date, suggesting that the ECB is ready to defend Italy and Spain, whose borrowing costs have spiraled to levels considered unsustainable. "The way that that's being read is that they might start large-scale asset purchases and loosen collateral requirements, some of the measures that the ECB has been reluctant to participate in, in the past," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Draghi's comments alleviated some fears of a disastrous outcome to Europe's debt crisis and bolstered investors' appetite for risk. U.S. stocks traded over 1 percent higher, while Treasuries prices fell. Treasuries were also undermined on Thursday by data from the U.S. Commerce Department showing orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose in June, though new orders excluding transportation fell, pointing to a slowdown in factory activity. "The headline durable orders were good, though we question whether it's sustainable given that orders were down a lot," said Jersey. Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low. Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, at which the central bank could indicate whether it will launch a third round of quantitative easing to try to stimulate an increasingly sluggish recovery. "People are looking for some version of QE, I think there's a high expectation," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. Many also expect the Fed to extend its guidance that it will hold rates at record lows for longer than previously stated, likely through 2015. "People think that will help support the front end of the market going in to next week," Tucci said. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.43 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent touched on Wednesday. A Treasury auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday brought a record low yield, following record low yields in the sales of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday. In addition to looking ahead to next week's Fed meeting, investors also are waiting for the governments estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product on Friday morning. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for growth of 1.5 percent in the second quarter, down from first quarter GDP of 1.9 percent.