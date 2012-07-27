By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
their highest levels in a week on Friday as data showed the U.S.
economy cooled in the second quarter, in line with expectations,
and as investors absorbed $99 billion in new bond sales this
week.
Increased expectations that the European Central Bank will
buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries also increased
risk-taking and reduced demand for safe haven debt.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the
third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
Treasuries extended price losses as the growth number was
not as bad as some analysts and traders had feared, and perhaps
unlikely to prompt the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of
stimulus when it meets next week.
"The report was a little bit better than what some people
feared. I think some people were getting nervous that it would
be sub-one percent," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed will
launch a new bond purchase program if the economy continues to
weaken, though many analysts and traders see it as unlikely that
the central bank will launch a program as soon as next week.
The GDP data nonetheless points to a worsening picture for
the U.S. economy in the second half of the year, where investors
will also face uncertainty around the November presidential
election and the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and
tax increases that are set to take effect in January 2013.
"The second half of the year is going to be a very
challenging one given a lot of the sentiment issues we are
dealing with," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Investors are still grappling with $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes sold this week, which
is adding to the drop in bond prices, said Comiskey.
"We're digesting a lot of supply," he said.
The Federal Reserve also sold $7.93 billion in three-year
notes on Friday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it
funds purchases of longer-dated debt with sales of short-term
notes.
Bonds weakened earlier after French newspaper Le Monde
reported that the ECB and euro zone governments were preparing
coordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs,
boosting demand for riskier assets.
But comments from Germany's powerful Bundesbank added doubts
to hopes of bond purchases, with a spokesman from the bank
saying that it regards central bank purchases of sovereign debt
as monetary financing of governments, from which the ECB is
prohibited by European law.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 24/32 in
price to yield 1.53 percent, up from 1.44 percent late on
Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 2-1/32 in price to yield
2.60 percent, up from 2.50 percent on Thursday.