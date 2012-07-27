NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes fell over a point in price on Friday and yields rose to the highest in three weeks as hopes the European Central Bank will launch new bond purchases sparked risk taking and reduced demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1-2/32 lower in price to yield 1.55 percent, which was the highest since July 6 and up from 1.44 percent late Thursday.