PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes fell over a point in price on Friday and yields rose to the highest in three weeks as hopes the European Central Bank will launch new bond purchases sparked risk taking and reduced demand for safe-haven debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1-2/32 lower in price to yield 1.55 percent, which was the highest since July 6 and up from 1.44 percent late Thursday.
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements