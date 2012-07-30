* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday
* Some say ECB, Fed still likely to hold fire for now
* U.S. jobs data due Friday expected to show 100,000 new
jobs
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday before three major central bank policy meetings,
following a sell-off last week when signals that the European
Central Bank would move to stimulate growth curbed demand for
safe-haven debt.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and the
European Central Bank and Bank of England meet on Thursday.
Traders are assessing prospects for stimulative monetary
measures.
ECB President Mario Draghi last week signaled more action to
address the euro zone growth crisis. Data due on Tuesday is
expected to show the euro zone's jobless rate rose to 11.2
percent in June from 11.1 percent in May.
Some analysts say neither the U.S. Federal Reserve nor the
ECB will buy more bonds at this juncture.
On Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
4/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.54 percent from 1.55
percent late on Friday, the latter the highest since July 10.
Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
"Treasuries are likely to remain locked in lower rate ranges
as U.S. and global growth continues to disappoint," said William
O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy
at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Meanwhile, investors are sorting out prospects of European
Union/ECB and Fed actions to support growth.
Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6 percent for the
first time since April at an auction on Monday, on hopes for a
stronger response to the economic crisis from policymakers.
Spanish and Italian yields retreated from peaks hit early
last week after Draghi said the ECB would do whatever was needed
to protect the euro from collapse, including tackling high
government funding costs.
On Monday, 30-year bonds, which bore the brunt
of last week's sell-off, were up 20/32, their yields easing to
2.61 percent from 2.64 percent late Friday.
A generous helping of key U.S. economic data is due this
week, including June personal income and spending data, a July
regional manufacturing report, the July consumer confidence
index, nationwide surveys of manufacturing and non-manufacturing
activity, the ADP report on private sector job growth, and the
all-important monthly employment figures, due Friday from the
U.S. Labor Department.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual
rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since
the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on
Friday.
O'Donnell said Treasury yields could retest support levels
at 0.31 percent in two-year yields, 0.76 percent in 5-year
yields, "possibly" 1.80 percent in 10-year yields, and the 2.78
percent to 2.80 percent region in 30-year yields.