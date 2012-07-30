* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday
* ECB Draghi cited to support idea of ECB action
* Fed expected to sound dovish
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday ahead of three central bank policy meetings this week
as traders focused on whether policymakers will take steps aimed
at stimulating economic growth.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the
European Central Bank and Bank of England meet on Thursday.
Action by the central banks could favor riskier assets, to
the detriment of safe-haven Treasuries. But they could also
favor riskier assets and Treasuries simultaneously, especially
if they include more bond purchases by the Fed in the open
market.
Views are mixed, however, on how much action central bankers
will undertake this week to address slow economic growth.
Some believe the Fed will hold its fire and mainly offer
markets dovish language and the hope of further action if
conditions warrant. Others believe the Fed could undertake one
or more steps, including purchases of bonds in the open market.
After forceful remarks from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on protecting the euro zone last week, which
boosted riskier assets and sparked a two-day sell-off in
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, some analysts believe the ECB must
take action this week or risk disappointment that could send
sovereign yields for some euro zone nations unacceptably high.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney "expects action from the Fed and
the ECB this week," said Charles Reinhard, managing director and
global investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
New York.
"With Draghi saying the ECB will do what it takes, we
presume they will be purchasing bonds," he said. "In doing so,
the ECB will be catching up to the curve after previously being
behind the curve."
Data due on Tuesday is expected to show the euro zone's
jobless rate rose to 11.2 percent in June from 11.1 percent in
May.
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential
Fixed Income, which has over $330 billion in assets under
management, took a different view, saying ECB action might not
be immediate, but that the Fed might be assertive.
A "panic selloff" in Treasuries occurred on Friday, he said,
on the view that the European Union was reaching consensus on an
aggressive spread of stimulus measures.
"What the markets are realizing coming into this week is
there's going to be a wait; it's going to take time for the
Europeans to get their ducks in a row," Tipp said. "In that
vacuum, given the supply-demand imbalance in Treasuries, anxiety
is going to kick in and pull Treasury yields lower."
But the Fed could very well take further measures to
stimulate the economy, any of which could impact the U.S. bond
market, he said.
"Decreasing the interest rate on overnight excess reserves,
pushing out the time horizon for when they might eventually
raise interest rates, and last but not least, simply reverting
to more open market purchases - any or all of these steps would
put further downward pressure on Treasury yields," Tipp said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 09/32 in
price on Monday, with their yields easing to 1.52 percent from
1.55 percent late on Friday. The yield on Friday was the highest
since July 10. Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds, which bore the brunt of last
week's sell-off, were up 30/32 after rising more than a point
earlier in the session. Their yields eased to 2.59 percent from
2.64 percent late Friday.
Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6
percent for the first time since April at an auction on Monday,
on hopes for a stronger response to the economic crisis from
policymakers.
Spanish and Italian yields retreated from peaks hit early
last week after Draghi said the ECB would do whatever was needed
to protect the euro from collapse, including tackling high
government funding costs.
The corporate bond market was active, and rate lock unwinds
associated with those deals may also have let yields ease, said
Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"The rise in yields on Friday created some opportunities for
some buy-and-hold investors who were in cash," said Matt Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets.
"New issuance is wide open right now," he said. "You have
benchmark names which don't issue that often. The appetite for
them is good."
Subdued U.S. economic reports continue to favor lower U.S.
Treasury yields, participants said.
"We get employment data on Friday and if the number is on
consensus and you expect no Fed action this week, that's still
pretty bullish for Treasuries from a safe-haven perspective,"
Lyngen said.