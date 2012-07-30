* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday
* ECB's Draghi cited to support idea of ECB action
* Fed expected to sound dovish
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday ahead of three major central bank meetings this week
as traders focused on whether policymakers will take steps aimed
at stimulating economic growth.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the
European Central Bank and Bank of England meet on Thursday.
Action by the central banks could favor riskier assets, to
the detriment of safe-haven Treasuries. But they could also
favor riskier assets and Treasuries simultaneously, especially
if they include more bond purchases by the Fed in the open
market.
Views are mixed, however, on how much action central bankers
will undertake this week to address slow economic growth.
Some believe the Fed will hold its fire and mainly offer
markets dovish language and the hope of further action if
conditions warrant. Others believe the Fed could undertake one
or more steps, including purchases of bonds in the open market.
"On June 20 they announced they would continue the expiring
QE Twist program through the end of the year - this would appear
to rule out additional monetary policy action until early in
2013, perhaps to be announced at the Dec. 11-12 meeting," said
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
After forceful remarks from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on protecting the euro zone last week, which
boosted riskier assets and sparked a two-day sell-off in
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, some analysts believe the ECB must
take action this week or risk disappointment that could send
sovereign yields for some euro zone nations unacceptably high.
"With Draghi saying the ECB will do what it takes, we
presume they will be purchasing bonds," he said. "In doing so,
the ECB will be catching up to the curve after previously being
behind the curve," said Charles Reinhard, managing director and
global investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
New York.
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential
Fixed Income, which has over $330 billion in assets under
management, took a different view, saying ECB action might not
be immediate, but that the Fed might be assertive.
A "panic selloff" in Treasuries occurred on Friday, he said,
on the view that the European Union was reaching consensus on an
aggressive spread of stimulus measures.
"What the markets are realizing coming into this week is
there's going to be a wait; it's going to take time for the
Europeans to get their ducks in a row," Tipp said. "In that
vacuum, given the supply-demand imbalance in Treasuries, anxiety
is going to kick in and pull Treasury yields lower."
But the Fed could very well take further measures to
stimulate the economy, any of which could impact the U.S. bond
market, he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 13/32 in
price on Monday to yield 1.50 percent, down from 1.55 percent
late on Friday. The yield on Friday was the highest since July
10, while yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds, which bore the brunt of last
week's sell-off, traded up 31/32 in price to yield 2.58 percent
from 2.64 percent late Friday.
The corporate bond market was active, and rate lock unwinds
associated with those deals may also have let yields ease, said
Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever on Monday became
the latest holder of low-coupon records for three-year and
five-year notes, knocking IBM Inc and Bristol-Myers Corp off the
top rung. The company sold $450 million of three-year notes via
its financing arm, Unilever Capital Corp, at a coupon of 0.45
percent.
"The rise in yields on Friday created some opportunities for
some buy-and-hold investors who were in cash," said Matt Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets.
"New issuance is wide open right now," he said. "You have
benchmark names which don't issue that often. The appetite for
them is good."
Subdued U.S. economic reports continue to favor lower U.S.
Treasury yields, participants said.
"We get employment data on Friday and if the number is on
consensus and you expect no Fed action this week, that's still
pretty bullish for Treasuries from a safe-haven perspective,"
Lyngen said.