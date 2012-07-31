* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday
* Markets expect central bank action, timing uncertain
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials were set to begin a
two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank
action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming
weeks.
Two interpretations of the market action were cited.
One was that the possibility of further purchases - or other
accommodative steps - by the Fed was supportive for Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities.
"With the Fed meeting today and tomorrow and the ECB meeting
on Thursday, traders are looking for potential signs of bond
purchase programs sometime later this summer. That's supporting
the bond market right now," said Gary Thayer, chief macro
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.
The other explanation was more closely tied to the European
Central Bank. That interpretation noted that safe-haven U.S.
Treasuries sold off late last week when ECB President Mario
Draghi spoke forcefully about preserving the euro,
pronouncements that rallied riskier assets such as stocks and
the sovereign debt of nations at Europe's geographic periphery.
More wary views of other European officials followed,
however, curbing market confidence that the ECB could deliver
decisive anti-crisis measures at its meeting this week. That put
the break on the stock market's rise and revived Treasuries. The
premium investors demanded to hold Spanish and Italian 10-year
bonds, rather than German Bunds, also widened.
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was last 22 basis points wider on
the day at 550 basis points, while the equivalent Italian spread
was 20 basis points wider at 484 basis points
after German officials repeated their opposition to giving the
euro zone's ESM rescue fund a banking license, cooling the
positive tone set last week by ECB President Mario Draghi.
"Ten-year yields popped up and Treasuries sold off on
Draghi's comments last week," said Steve Van Order, fixed income
strategist with Bethesda, Md.-based Calvert Investment
Management. "Then the Germans and others came in with their
offsetting comments and that was a little bit of a buzz kill.
"The recovery in Treasuries this week is an adjustment to
the idea that the ECB is not going to be able to come out on
Thursday and make the kinds of statement the peripheral bond
market and other risk markets would like to see," he said.
U.S. Treasuries maintained their gains despite a batch of
stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home
prices, and consumer confidence - that typically would put
downward pressure on prices of U.S. government debt and
encourage a rise in yields.
"All eyes are on the FOMC tomorrow, the ECB Thursday, and
(U.S.) payrolls Friday," said Eric Stein, vice president and
portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.
Analysts said accommodative measures the Fed has at its
disposal are further asset purchases, a cut in the interest rate
on reserves, a time frame for potential rate increases pushed
farther out on the horizon, or mere dovish guidance.
Market reaction to the Fed's announcement on Wednesday will
depend on how intensely hopes for more accommodation get built
into prices before the Fed and the ECB issue statements.
On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 6/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.48 percent from
1.50 percent late on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds, which bore the brunt of the
sell-off late last week, were up 13/32, their yields easing to
2.56 percent from 2.58 percent late Monday.