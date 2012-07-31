* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday; ECB, BoE meet on Thursday
* Markets expect central bank action, timing uncertain
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials began a
two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank
action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming
weeks.
Investors are anxious to see whether the Fed will offer any
clues as to whether it will go ahead with further purchases of
Treasuries and/or mortgage-backed securities or move with other
accommodative programs. They are also waiting to see if the
European Central Bank takes further action at a policy meeting
later this week.
"With the Fed meeting today and tomorrow and the ECB meeting
on Thursday, traders are looking for potential signs of bond
purchase programs sometime later this summer," said Gary Thayer,
chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis,
Missouri.
On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.51 percent.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week when ECB
President Mario Draghi spoke forcefully about preserving the
euro, remarks that rallied riskier assets such as stocks and the
sovereign debt of nations at Europe's geographic periphery.
More wary views of other European officials followed,
however, curbing market confidence that the ECB could deliver
decisive anti-crisis measures at its meeting this week.
U.S. Treasuries held steady despite a batch of
stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home
prices, and consumer confidence - that typically would put
downward pressure on prices of U.S. government debt and
encourage a rise in yields.
"All eyes are on the FOMC tomorrow, the ECB Thursday, and
(U.S.) payrolls Friday," said Eric Stein, vice president and
portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.
Analysts said accommodative measures the Fed has at its
disposal are further asset purchases, a cut in the interest rate
on reserves, a time frame for potential rate increases pushed
farther out on the horizon, or mere dovish guidance.
Market reaction to the Fed's announcement on Wednesday will
depend on how intensely hopes for more accommodation get built
into prices before the Fed and the ECB issue statements.