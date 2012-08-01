BRIEF-Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock
NEW YORK Aug 1 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Wednesday before an afternoon statement from the Federal Reserve that analysts believe will not announce new bond purchases by the central bank.
The 30-year bond was down 1-2/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.59 percent from 2.55 percent late on Tuesday.
* Innsuites Hospitality - sold innsuites Ontario California Hotel and suites property for $17.5 million paying off total debt of approximately $7.2 million