* ISM July manufacturing index contracts for second month in
a row
* Fed statement due in afternoon; ECB and BoE meetings on
Thursday
* Markets look for dovish language from Fed
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Wednesday as markets waited for an afternoon
statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to reveal
policymakers' readiness to act but stop short of aggressive
stimulus measures for now.
Prices weakened after the ADP National Employment Report
showed a stronger-than-expected 163,000 increase in
private payroll jobs in July, beating economists' forecasts for
a 120,000 rise.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down
12/32, their yields rising to 1.51 percent from 1.49 before the
figures came out and 1.47 percent late on Tuesday.
With the Fed statement imminent, however, a midmorning
report showing U.S. manufacturing shrank for the second month in
a row in July elicited little response.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected
to release a statement around 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
"All eyes today are clearly on the FOMC announcement," said
Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance
Investment Managers. After that, "the focus will switch to the
European Central Bank and finally to payrolls on Friday."
Economists said the Fed could push back its guidance for
when it sees the need for an eventual rate hike into 2015 from
the current guidance of late 2014, a move that could signal the
depth of the central bank's concerns about the economy and hint
at new measures ahead.
"The Fed could announce an extension of the near-zero
interest-rate policy. That's almost a maintenance thing since
they'll have to do it at some point. That's not going to excite
anybody," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with
Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management, with
more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.
Others expect the Fed to offer even less.
"We're probably just going to see a continuation of existing
policy," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at
Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The economic data hasn't been all that great, but it's not bad
enough to cause the Fed to do additional easing."
Jacobsen said that could disappoint some people "who are
banking on the central bank to prop up asset prices" with
another round of Fed bond purchases.
Analysts believe policymakers would wait until at least
September before taking such action, giving them more time to
set out the case for their preferred method for easing policy in
speeches between now and then.
Until then, accommodative language could be used to soothe
any disappointment at a lack of forceful action.
"I expect dovish language, but no major action," said
Tanweer Akram, senior economist at ING Investment Management in
Atlanta, with $160 billion in assets under management. "The
Fed's assessment of the economy and financial conditions is
likely to be on the side of weakness."
The Fed will issue its statement just a day before a key
meeting of the European Central Bank. ECB President Mario Draghi
raised speculation of more ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish
bonds by saying he would do "whatever it takes to preserve the
euro."
Global stock markets rallied sharply late last week on hopes
that at least one of the two institutions would deliver some
sort of fresh stimulus program. But investors have toned down
their expectations since then.
The 30-year Treasury bond was down 30/32, its
yield rising to 2.59 percent from 2.55 percent late on Tuesday.
The Treasury announced it would sell $32 billion in
three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion
in 30-year bonds next week. The $72 billion quarterly refunding
will raise $17.8 billion of new cash and refund $54.2 billion
maturing securities.
The Treasury also said it planned to launch floating rate
notes, but the program was at least a year away. It said it had
been building operational capabilities to allow for negative
rate bidding, but that no decision had yet been made to allow
such bidding.
The Treasury also said it expected the debt limit to be
reached near the end of 2012 but had enough leeway to let the
government meet its obligations until early 2013.