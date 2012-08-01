NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, retesting session lows after the Federal Reserve stopped short of fresh monetary stimulus to lower interest rates and boost a slowing U.S. economy.

The bond market briefly pared its earlier losses as traders initially felt the Federal Open Market Committee's statement was bond-friendly because it acknowledged the recent slowing in business activity and stubbornly high unemployment.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 14/32 in price with a yield 1.519 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late Tuesday.

The two-year note was down 1/32 in price, yielding 0.235 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close.