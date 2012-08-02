BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment reports pricing of $125 mln of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
NEW YORK Aug 2 The U.S. 30-year bond extended its gain to a point on Thursday after remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors in riskier assets and, in turn, supported safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
The 30-year bond was up 1-4/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.54 percent from 2.60 percent late on Wednesday.
