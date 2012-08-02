NEW YORK Aug 2 The U.S. 30-year bond extended its gain to a point on Thursday after remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors in riskier assets and, in turn, supported safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.

The 30-year bond was up 1-4/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.54 percent from 2.60 percent late on Wednesday.