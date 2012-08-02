* Draghi comments on rescuing euro zone fall short--strategist * US, European stocks decline, investors cite lack of strong action * Spanish, Italian government bond yields rise By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors in stocks and other riskier assets and supported safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, in the minus column earlier, was up 13/32 in price, its yield easing to 1.48 percent from 1.53 percent late Wednesday. Similarly, 30-year bonds, down 13/32 earlier, were up 31/32 in price, the yield easing to 2.55 percent from 2.60 percent late on Wednesday. In contrast, major stock indexes fell. "The Draghi headlines starting coming out and there did not seem to be any new meaningful program announced, so Treasuries reversed the selling pressure and headed higher on the disappointing ECB results," said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "At least so far, not enough." All but one of the European Central Bank's Governing Council agreed on Thursday to additional measures to protect the euro, but the final debate between supporters and opponents of bond-buying is still to come, ECB President Mario Draghi said. Overall, the ECB conclusions and Draghi's remarks fell short "of expectations for a grand program that supports the euro and the euro zone economies," Lyngen said. Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday while European shares extended falls after European Central Bank Mario Draghi announced no immediate measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis. Italian yields jumped 19 basis points to 6.12 percent while equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 basis points to 6.81 percent. Safe-haven German Bund futures rose 120 ticks to a session high of 144.70. News that U.S. weekly jobless claims rose less than economists had forecast to 365,000 elicited little market reaction, partly because the data are said to be influenced by distortions related to seasonal auto plant shutdowns, but largely because the market was more focused on the statements from the European Central Bank.