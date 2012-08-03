NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries extended losses on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported higher-than-expected job growth in July.

The benchmark 10-year note was down 16/32 after the report, its yield rising to 1.54 percent from 1.48 percent late on Thursday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 163,000 jobs in July, topping forecasts for job growth of 100,000.