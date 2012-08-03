* U.S. economy added 163,000 jobs in July, topping 100,000 forecast * Unemployment rises to 8.3 percent * Average hourly earnings rise just 0.1 percent * Next employment rate said to be critical to outlook By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries prices weakened on Friday after the government reported job growth quickened in July. The U.S. Labor Department's report that 163,000 jobs were added to nonfarm payrolls in July topped market expectations for job growth of 100,000. "This report does not (strengthen the) case for doing a third round of quantitative easing," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri, with $80 billion in assets under management. After the report, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 21/32, its yield rising to 1.55 percent from 1.48 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond was down nearly two points in price, its yield rising to 2.64 percent from 2.55 percent on Thursday. In contrast, major Wall Street stock indexes each rose more than 1 percent at the open. "A couple of weeks ago Treasury benchmark yields hit historic lows; it's normal to have some profit-taking at his stage," Heckman said. More months of stronger job growth are needed before the 10-year yield would move above 2 percent, he said. Several factors constrained the bond market's retreat on Friday, including an uptick in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, a smaller-than-forecast 0.1 percent rise in average hourly earnings, and a downward revision to already subdued job growth in June. Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said employment trends reflected in the report were "not enough" to show the economy was developing momentum. A quickening pace of economic growth could put upward pressure on Treasury yields. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index is expected to read 52.0 for July, showing expansion, little changed from the June reading of 52.1.