Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 3 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to more than two points on Friday as stock market strength following news of stronger U.S. job growth in July drew investors away from safe-haven Treasuries.
The 30-year Treasury bond was down 2-9/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.66 percent from 2.55 percent late on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.