(In paragraph 4, drop from Aug. 2 was 51 basis points, not "more than 200 basis points.") * U.S. jobs gains in July top expectations * 'Morning-after' view of ECB more favorable to risk assets By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as unexpectedly strong job gains in July and a fresh look on expected action by the European Central Bank spurred a bid for risky assets, curbing investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt. The U.S. Labor Department reported employers added 163,000 jobs in July, topping expectations for 100,000 new jobs. Adding to signs of strength in the economy, the Institute for Supply Management reported growth in the U.S. services sector that topped expectations. In addition, investors took a fresh look at the comments made on Thursday by ECB chief Mario Draghi, who initially disappointed risk markets with an absence of immediate, forceful action. But one day later, investors saw his remarks as signaling the ECB was ready to act to counter the euro zone crisis. Those revised perceptions were evident in Italian two-year bond yields which fell 51 basis points from Thursday to 3.279 percent, down almost two full percentage points since late July. Conversely, yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose as their prices fell. "The economic numbers were better than expected, but not good enough to keep the Federal Reserve from easing further," said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel. "That was good for risk assets so there was a sell-off across the Treasury curve." Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.59 percent from 1.48 percent on Thursday. The price of the 10-year note fell one point. Thirty-year bond yields rose to 2.68 percent from 2.55 percent on Thursday, piercing their 50-day moving average at 2.661 percent and the 2.679 percent level reached last week after the ECB's Draghi pledged to do whatever it took to preserve the euro zone. Investors flocked to stocks, driving up all three major Wall Street indexes about 2 percent. The revised view on the results of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting also dulled the allure of safe-haven U.S. debt, while risk assets, including stocks, the euro, oil, and the sovereign debt of euro zone peripheral nations, all rose. "There's a rethinking going on of the initial disappointment with the ECB," Cleveland said. "The market is like a spoiled child that wants the toy now, and Draghi said it's not going to be now, but it's coming. There will be concrete steps, but you have to wait a couple of weeks. So the kid says, 'Okay, I'll get that toy in a couple of weeks; I can live with that.' That's what's going on." (Editing by Leslie Adler)