* Benchmark yields flirt with highest level in 4 weeks * U.S. employers added most workers in five months in July * Uptick in jobless rate confirms view on more Fed action * Traders think ECB might ease after earlier disappointment By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as benchmark yields flirted with their highest levels in a month after a better-than-expected domestic jobs report spurred investors to reduce safe-haven holdings of U.S. government debt. Employers added 163,000 new U.S. jobs in July, the most in five months and topping the 100,000 gain predicted by economists. The figure should afford the Federal Reserve more time to consider its options to help the economy, disappointing traders who had bet the U.S. central bank was ready to embark soon on a third round of quantitative easing. "It's a little disappointment that there is no imminent QE3 or an inter-meeting move," Gemma Wright-Casparius, principal portfolio manager of the $43 billion Vanguard Inflation-Protected Securities Fund in Malvern, Pennsylvania, said of why Treasuries sold off. Traders also pared bond holdings as they reconsidered whether the European Central Bank would soon engage in more monetary easing to help the debt-plagued region. Markets had initially read comments by the European Central Bank on Thursday as indicating that concrete action to tackle the debt crisis was still uncertain. A day later, the disappointment faded as traders reckoned the ECB is laying the groundwork for a bold scheme to reduce the borrowing costs of Spain, Italy and other shaky euro zone nations. "For the market, it's at a glacial speed and the market is frustrated by it, but they are still making some headway," said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston. On Friday, the two-year Spanish government debt yield tumbled 78 basis points to 4.16 percent, the lowest since late May, while two-year Italian sovereign yield fell over 30 basis points to 3.20 percent, its lowest since mid-May. The drop in peripheral euro zone debt fed the initial selling in Treasuries. Bond losses grew in reaction to the payroll report and somewhat better-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector from the Institute for Supply Management. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 25/32 lower in price at 101-21/32 for a yield of 1.565 percent, up 9 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield touched a high of 1.592 percent, the highest level since July 6 and above its 50-day moving average. The 30-year bond was more than 2 points lower at 107-6/32, yielding 2.649 percent, up nearly 10 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield was as high as 2.681 percent, its highest in four weeks and above its 50-day moving average. AUGUST REFUNDING The back-to-back weekly increases in longer-dated yields, however, bode favorably for next week's quarterly refunding in which the federal government will sell a combined $72 billion in coupon-bearing debt. Last month, the Treasury Department held a series of coupon debt sales that fetched record low yields. This made some investors wary of buying these low-yielding securities at auctions despite their safe-haven status. "The market is providing us with some concession for next week's auctions," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Purchase, New York. Moreover, a surprise uptick in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent undercut the July payroll rise, confirming the outlook that Fed policy-makers will act before year-end with another round of quantitative easing and/or other stimulus measures. Eventual moves from the Fed would send Treasury yield lower, boosting their appeal. "They remain open to further accommodation. We continue to have sub-par growth," Vanguard's Wright-Casparius said.