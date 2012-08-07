* U.S. to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes * Worries over European crisis limits price losses * Benchmark yields touch the highest in over a month By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday with benchmark yields touching the highest in over a month as investors pushed for price concessions ahead of the auction of $72 billion of new debt this week. Losses were limited however, as Treasuries remain underpinned by safe-haven interest due to worries over the outcome of Europe's debt crisis, and that Spain might require a sovereign financial bailout. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has outlined a plan to buy sovereign debt in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, but not before September, and only if countries ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision. That conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain may have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before the country seeks aid, opening the door to ECB intervention, according to some analysts. Underlying demand for safe-haven bonds is therefore likely to persist and could fuel appetite for the U.S. government debt supply this week. Investors typically will try to undermine Treasuries prices going into such auctions. The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs. In the when-issued market, three-year notes were trading with a yield of about 0.35 percent, compared with three-year notes on the open market trading with a yield of 0.34 percent. An auction of $32 billion of three-year notes in July brought a high yield of 0.37 percent. "The very recent sell-off in Treasuries may give a mild boost to today's auction but the when-issued three-year is still trading within 1/2 basis point of the all-time record low award of 0.334 percent set at last September's auction," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "In the end, it will probably be another three-year auction that comes and goes without much of a ripple," O'Donnell said. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, marking the highest since July 5 and up from 1.56 percent late Monday.