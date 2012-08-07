* U.S. to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes * Worries over European crisis limits price losses * Benchmark yields touch the highest in over a month By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to the highest level in over a month as investors pushed for price concessions ahead of the auction of $72 billion of new debt this week. Losses were limited, however, with safe-haven interest underpinning Treasuries due to worries over Europe's ability to rein in its debt crisis and worries that Spain might require a sovereign financial bailout. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has outlined a plan to buy sovereign debt in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, but not before September and only if countries ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision. That conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain may have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before the country seeks aid, opening the door to ECB intervention, according to some analysts. Underlying demand for safe-haven bonds is therefore likely to persist and could fuel appetite for the U.S. government debt supply this week. "In the end, it will probably be another three-year auction that comes and goes without much of a ripple," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Investors typically will try to undermine Treasuries prices going into such auctions. The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs. In the when-issued market, three-year notes were trading with a yield of about 0.36 percent, compared with three-year notes on the open market trading with a yield of 0.35 percent. An auction of $32 billion of three-year notes in July brought a high yield of 0.37 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 21/32 lower in price to yield 1.64 percent, the highest level since July 2 and up from 1.56 percent late Monday. The move lower in price had yields nearing some important technical levels, said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. Key support levels are under pressure or giving way across much of the Treasury curve, Curry said, adding that the 1.67 percent level was key for the 10-year note. "This level is critical as it defines the medium-term bull trend. Indeed, a sustained break through would indicate an end to the four-month bull trend opening the 200-day (moving average) at 1.88 percent and potentially beyond," he said. "To be clear, this has not happened yet, and we are still bullish for 1.24 percent ahead of 1.00 percent, but a break of 1.67 percent would force us to abandon this view."