BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries pared price gains to trade slightly negative on Wednesday ahead of an auction of $24 billion of 10-year Treasury notes.
Traders often push to undercut Treasuries prices ahead of such auctions.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.63 percent, not far off the record low of 1.38 percent set on July 25.
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops