NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries pared price gains to trade slightly negative on Wednesday ahead of an auction of $24 billion of 10-year Treasury notes.

Traders often push to undercut Treasuries prices ahead of such auctions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.63 percent, not far off the record low of 1.38 percent set on July 25.